Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.34

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.34 and traded as high as $19.76. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 159,558 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $613.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 59.28% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.72%.

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $4,662,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.