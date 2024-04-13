Reviewing Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) and LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC)

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) and LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Braze has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeddarTech has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braze and LeddarTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braze -27.44% -28.24% -16.37% LeddarTech N/A -631.07% -94.78%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braze $471.80 million 8.95 -$129.17 million ($1.33) -31.47 LeddarTech $6.50 million 9.83 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Braze and LeddarTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LeddarTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braze.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Braze and LeddarTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braze 0 1 16 0 2.94 LeddarTech 0 1 1 0 2.50

Braze presently has a consensus target price of $64.29, indicating a potential upside of 53.59%. LeddarTech has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.32%. Given LeddarTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LeddarTech is more favorable than Braze.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Braze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of LeddarTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Braze shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Braze beats LeddarTech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braze

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data. It also offers classification products, including segmentation that can define reusable segments of consumers based upon attributes, events, or predictive propensity scores; segment insights, which allows customers to analyze how segments are performing relative to each other across a set of pre-selected key performance indicators; and predictive suite that allows customers to identify groups of consumers that are of critical business value. In addition, the company provides orchestration products, which includes Canvas, an orchestration tool that allows customers to create journeys, mapping out multi-steps, and cross-channel messaging experiences; campaigns, which allows customers to send one set of single-channel or multi-channel messages to be delivered to customers in a particular user segment; event and API triggering; frequency capping and rate limiting; intelligent selection; and reporting and analytics. Further, it offers personalization products, such as liquid templating platform, connected content platform, content blocks, intelligent timing platform, and promotion codes; and action products. The company was formerly known as Appboy, Inc. and changed its name to Braze, Inc. in November 2017. Braze, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

