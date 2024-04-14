Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Cut by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $622.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $601.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.22. The stock has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

