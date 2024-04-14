PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PayPal
In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL
PayPal Stock Performance
NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.