Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 329,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 63,358 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 269,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,781,000. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,422,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

