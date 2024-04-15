ASML (ASML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 3.1 %

ASML stock opened at $961.84 on Monday. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $379.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $958.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $784.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.