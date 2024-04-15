Marten Transport (MRTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Marten Transport Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.14 on Monday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 4,463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 674,813 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 383,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 886,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 214,292 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Vertical Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

