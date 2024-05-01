Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 880 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 103,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 507,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,663,000 after buying an additional 162,007 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,410,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,620,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.56. The stock has a market cap of $550.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

