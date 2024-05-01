Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 565,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,850,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 458,564 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 449,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 167,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 545,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MVF opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

