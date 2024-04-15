Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $29.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.
ERJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Shares of ERJ opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Embraer has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
