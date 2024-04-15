Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $29.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

ERJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Embraer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERJ

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Embraer Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Embraer by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Embraer has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.