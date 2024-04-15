Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of HGV opened at $43.53 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after acquiring an additional 455,826 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,893 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,042,000 after acquiring an additional 195,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

