Bison Wealth LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $2,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.91 and its 200-day moving average is $122.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

