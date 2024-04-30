PGGM Investments Sells 5,222 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

