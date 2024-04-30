Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 77,352 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 20,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

F stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.