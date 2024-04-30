Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Mplx by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

