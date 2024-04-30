BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,138 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

BWA opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

