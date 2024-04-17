Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Position Decreased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $812.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $838.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $797.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $529.68 and a 52-week high of $961.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 44.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COKE

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.