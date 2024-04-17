Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 12,955 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,955 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $469.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

