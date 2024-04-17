Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $145.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

