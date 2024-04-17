Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 132,196 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,882,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,088,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 658,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

