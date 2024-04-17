Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 1,577 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 147,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,798,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.30.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

