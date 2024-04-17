Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 457,475 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,475 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

