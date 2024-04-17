Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 779 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KHC opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

