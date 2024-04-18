Adrian J. Haigh Purchases 22,222 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh purchased 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,332.82.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$13.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.63. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.27 and a 52-week high of C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$13.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a negative net margin of 75.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.4202312 EPS for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

