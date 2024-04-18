AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Down 5.3%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 11,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 123,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 67.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlTi Global

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,913,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,253,314.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,913,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,253,314.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the third quarter worth $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 5,430.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

