Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $216.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.80.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

AMZN opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,798,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

