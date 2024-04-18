AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Outperform Rating at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

ANAB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.22.

ANAB opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.30. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 953.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,045,443.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,045,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,199. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 206,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

