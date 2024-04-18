Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.36.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

