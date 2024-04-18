Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,120,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 37,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

BMY opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,653,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,029,000 after purchasing an additional 530,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

