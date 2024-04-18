Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,118 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

