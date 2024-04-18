Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.94 and last traded at $36.31. 890,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,881,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $606.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 34.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

