Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $67.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $660,860. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,815,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

