Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC lowered Fortinet from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.03.

Shares of FTNT opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,139 shares of company stock worth $8,977,876. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

