Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 67779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 365.22%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
