International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.55% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMVM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

XMVM opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.