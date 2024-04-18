Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $2.13 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Wingstop Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $359.57 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $379.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.61.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.83.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

