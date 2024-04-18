Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 22,100 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Armstrong World Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AWI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

