Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Natural Health Trends by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

