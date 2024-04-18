Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 107 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 154,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.3 %

APO stock opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

