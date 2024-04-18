Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

BTU opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.98. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

