Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 4,034 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock opened at $162.75 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

