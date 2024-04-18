Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 242,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 524,941 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $3.73.

REAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $604.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $181.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 58.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

