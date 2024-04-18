Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 22,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 318,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.
Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sendas Distribuidora
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.