Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 22,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 318,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.