SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 6.1%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. 141,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 567,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $10,785,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.
