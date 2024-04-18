Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
Genmab A/S Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
