Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of SNBR stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $294.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.96.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.32. Sleep Number had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $429.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.
