Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman Sells 52,401 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

  • On Monday, March 18th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77.

CXM stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

