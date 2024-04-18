Strs Ohio Increases Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of CACI International worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.27.

CACI International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CACI opened at $362.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.45. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $293.69 and a 12 month high of $382.65.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.