Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $84.23 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,008 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $84,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TransUnion by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,472,000 after purchasing an additional 942,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,735,000 after purchasing an additional 108,183 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

