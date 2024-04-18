Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.