Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Featured Articles

